Investigator from Carinthia exposes camouflaged fugitives

Reinhold Wiedergut is one of Austria's top experts in detecting forged documents and has been stationed in countless countries around the globe. "Our mission on the ground is to help our Greek colleagues recognize forged documents. Officially, this only applies to passengers boarding airplanes bound for Austria. But thanks to our expertise, we are also regularly called in to help with suspects who want to fly to other destinations," says the Carinthian in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.