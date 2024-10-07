Robinson faster? Hirscher “really amused”

Wildcard? "A cool story for the sport"

The plan is for the comeback to be over after a year - but "never say never", the eight-time overall World Cup winner did not explicitly rule out continuing after the 2024/25 season. Hirscher did not want to go into detail about the criticism of the wildcard. When he decided to return to the ski circus, "there was no talk of a wildcard". It was "a cool story for the sport", but "I can't answer how I would have reacted at the time".