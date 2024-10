Patients no longer receive medication after 10 years

"I'm diabetic and have been on insulin for ten years. Now, for the first time, I can no longer get my medication." It was a shock for Günther Waldmann (77) from Ohlsdorf, who now has to switch to a replacement product, which pharmacist Susanne Sokoll-Seebacher from Pinsdorf was just able to find for her customer. "The supply problems with insulin preparations are wavelike. We don't know when they will be available again. This uncertainty is also a great burden for us," says Sokoll-Seebacher. And she is not an isolated case.