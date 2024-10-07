Dinosaurs and deer stew without the bliss of a waltz

A text full of music and rhythm

The musical movements by Ferdinand Schmalz (who wrote the libretto himself), which Kranzelbinder sets to music in a colorful and harmonious mixture of different styles, are what really make the show. The musical realization is also in proven hands, with pianist Benny Omerzell and Christian Neuschmid on electric guitar and bass, as well as David Müller and Klemens Lendl from the Strottern and Wolfgang Vincenz Wizlsperger from the Kollegium Kalksburg responsible for the highly individual, very entertaining sound. Müller and Wizlsberger also cut a fine figure as dinosaur cleaners and narrators.