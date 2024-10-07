Opera Graz
Dinosaurs and deer stew without the bliss of a waltz
Composer Lukas Kranzelbinder conjures up an operetta in sequels from Ferdinand Schmalz's novel "Mein Lieblingstier heißt Winter". The first part of this co-production by Graz Opera, the University of the Arts and the Cultural Capital Bad Ischl-Salzkammergut has now had its world premiere at the Studiobühne.
Lukas Kranzelbinder has designed his operetta in a total of five parts. And that's probably what it takes to tell the complex Schmalzian construct about the frozen food salesman Franz Schlicht, the death-willing Dr. Schauer, the frightening Frau Schimmelteufel and a dinosaur park in a coherent way.
If you're not familiar with the literary original, episode one leaves you a little perplexed at first. But that doesn't really matter. Because the obscure story fits in perfectly with Alexander Charim's lusty and exaggerated direction. And Ivan Bazak's set proves that you can make a lot out of very little.
A text full of music and rhythm
The musical movements by Ferdinand Schmalz (who wrote the libretto himself), which Kranzelbinder sets to music in a colorful and harmonious mixture of different styles, are what really make the show. The musical realization is also in proven hands, with pianist Benny Omerzell and Christian Neuschmid on electric guitar and bass, as well as David Müller and Klemens Lendl from the Strottern and Wolfgang Vincenz Wizlsperger from the Kollegium Kalksburg responsible for the highly individual, very entertaining sound. Müller and Wizlsberger also cut a fine figure as dinosaur cleaners and narrators.
The ensemble also has a lot of fun with this quirky, quintessentially Austrian form of entertainment, also known as operetta. Tino Hillebrand as Franz Schlicht skillfully swings from seriousness to confusion and back again, Mathias Lodd gives a fabulous performance as the stag, and Sieglinde Feldhofer shows qualities as Dr. Schauer that go far beyond those of an operetta diva. Raphaela Möst as the unstoppable career woman and Martin Fournier as the slightly paranoid fireworks salesman Fabian are also marvelous.
The short and entertaining evening ends, as befits a multi-part movie, with a decent cliffhanger. Episode two awaits on November 28. The over-the-top fun can also be experienced at the Lehár Theater in Bad Ischl on Friday.
