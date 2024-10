Freight station is now becoming a new district

Things got serious early on Monday morning when ÖBB cleared the first area of the site. A total of around 45 buildings - including warehouses and buildings - will be demolished along the existing track axes. In addition, around 160,000 square meters of paved areas will be removed. The work will be carried out in two phases, starting on the eastern side in the area of Rebhanngasse and continuing in the second phase to the west in the area of Nordwestbahnstraße. According to ÖBB, the clearance will take a total of four years.