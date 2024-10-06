Husband mourns
“Pain & suffering”: TikTok star dies at the age of 25
TikTok influencer Taylor Rousseau Grigg (1.4 million followers) has died at the age of just 25. Her husband Cameron Grigg announced the news in an emotional post on Instagram.
"No one expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and grief, especially at our age," Cameron Grigg said in his emotional message.
The death of his wife was sudden and unexpected.
Last post six weeks ago
Taylor, who has around 1.4 million followers on TikTok, shared videos of her everyday life, showing her shopping and scenes from life with her husband.
Her last TikTok video shows her taking her dog to the vet, her last Instagram post was from six weeks ago - in which she celebrates her first wedding anniversary.
Cause of death unclear
The exact cause of death is unclear, but the young woman had health problems. Taylor had been in and out of hospital since the wedding, the husband explained, without giving any further details.
His wife had "endured more pain and suffering in the past year than most people do in their entire lives. And despite everything, she has always been a ray of hope and brought joy to everyone around her," wrote Cameron Grigg.
My wife has endured more pain and suffering in the past year than most people do in a lifetime. And through it all, she was always a bright spot and brought joy to everyone around her.
Cameron Grigg nach dem Tod seiner Frau
The grieving husband adds: "I cling to the certainty that we will see her again! And that we can spend all of eternity together!"
