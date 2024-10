Do champions Sturm now have to completely reorganize themselves?

When the "Krone" confronted Sturm coach Christian Ilzer in Klagenfurt after the 0:1 in the Champions League against Brugge with the rumor of sporting director Andi Schicker's departure to Hoffenheim, Ilzer blocked it out immediately after the final whistle, slightly irritated. "I'm not the Andi Schicker!" Followed up with a smile: "But maybe Andi will be sitting at the next press conference anyway."