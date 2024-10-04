Automatically saved design

The appointment process was also scrutinized

The LIVA head position was advertised on November 26, 2016. However, Luger and Kerschbaum had already discussed this much earlier, as their chats published in a medium show: at the end of August 2016, Luger informed Kerschbaum "confidentially" that a new appointment would be made. At the beginning of October, Kerschbaum thanked the head of the city for a "package" that he would take a look at - the suspicion is that these were documents relating to the LIVA, as the concept submitted by Kerschbaum "was very knowledgeable about the figures for the building". All of this took place before the date of the tender.