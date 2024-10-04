3 years after the tragedy
Western “Rust” to celebrate its world premiere in Poland
Three years after the death of a camerawoman during the filming of "Rust", the western is to celebrate its world premiere at the "Camerimage" film festival in Poland. According to the organizers, director Joel Souza, among others, is expected to attend the event in November. There was initially no word on the possible participation of Alec Baldwin (66).
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (42), originally from Ukraine, was fatally injured while filming the western on a film ranch in Santa Fe in the US state of New Mexico in October 2021. Baldwin was handling a gun during a rehearsal for a scene when a shot rang out.
Director Souza was hit in the shoulder by the bullet and injured in the incident. Investigations later revealed that there was a real bullet in the Colt. Hutchins left behind a husband and a son.
Arms master convicted
Gun master Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for gun safety on set, was sentenced to 18 months in prison last spring for involuntary manslaughter.
The question of how the live ammunition got onto the set has still not been answered. Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin had repeatedly denied responsibility for the incident.
Baldwin trial dropped
Baldwin had also been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a separate trial. However, the trial, which had already begun, was surprisingly discontinued in July. The defense lawyers had accused the public prosecutor's office of withholding evidence and thus of gross misconduct.
Filming continued
The filming, which had initially been suspended, was resumed in 2023 by director Souza in the US state of Montana. In "Rust", Baldwin plays the bandit Harland Rust, who has a bounty on his head. Together with his 13-year-old grandson, he has to flee from bounty hunters and law enforcement officers.
The camerawoman's widower, Matthew Hutchins, was involved as executive producer. Cinematographer Bianca Cline continued Hutchins' work at his request.
Hutchins' wish
According to the organizers, cinematographer Hutchins had wanted to show the film at the festival in Poland at the beginning of the shoot. This is now a special honor to honor her work. At the "Rust" premiere, topics such as safety precautions on set and the role of camerawomen in the film industry will also be addressed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.