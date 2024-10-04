Vorteilswelt
3 years after the tragedy

Western “Rust” to celebrate its world premiere in Poland

Nachrichten
04.10.2024 07:38

Three years after the death of a camerawoman during the filming of "Rust", the western is to celebrate its world premiere at the "Camerimage" film festival in Poland. According to the organizers, director Joel Souza, among others, is expected to attend the event in November. There was initially no word on the possible participation of Alec Baldwin (66).

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (42), originally from Ukraine, was fatally injured while filming the western on a film ranch in Santa Fe in the US state of New Mexico in October 2021. Baldwin was handling a gun during a rehearsal for a scene when a shot rang out.

Director Souza was hit in the shoulder by the bullet and injured in the incident. Investigations later revealed that there was a real bullet in the Colt. Hutchins left behind a husband and a son.

Arms master convicted
Gun master Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for gun safety on set, was sentenced to 18 months in prison last spring for involuntary manslaughter.

Weapons master Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Weapons master Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Luis Sánchez Saturno)

The question of how the live ammunition got onto the set has still not been answered. Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin had repeatedly denied responsibility for the incident.

Baldwin trial dropped
Baldwin had also been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a separate trial. However, the trial, which had already begun, was surprisingly discontinued in July. The defense lawyers had accused the public prosecutor's office of withholding evidence and thus of gross misconduct.

Alec Baldwin's trial was discontinued. The defense lawyers accused the public prosecutor's office of gross misconduct.
Alec Baldwin's trial was discontinued. The defense lawyers accused the public prosecutor's office of gross misconduct.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Eddie Moore)

Filming continued
The filming, which had initially been suspended, was resumed in 2023 by director Souza in the US state of Montana. In "Rust", Baldwin plays the bandit Harland Rust, who has a bounty on his head. Together with his 13-year-old grandson, he has to flee from bounty hunters and law enforcement officers.

The camerawoman's widower, Matthew Hutchins, was involved as executive producer. Cinematographer Bianca Cline continued Hutchins' work at his request.

Hutchins' wish
According to the organizers, cinematographer Hutchins had wanted to show the film at the festival in Poland at the beginning of the shoot. This is now a special honor to honor her work. At the "Rust" premiere, topics such as safety precautions on set and the role of camerawomen in the film industry will also be addressed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
