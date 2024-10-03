Styrians receive 340 euro heating subsidy this year

Winter is just around the corner and with it the heating season. For many Styrians, this means a financial burden, which is why the provincial government will once again be helping needy households this year with a heating cost subsidy of 340 euros. From Monday, October 7, until February 28, 2025, the subsidy can be applied for at the municipal office of the municipality of residence. With the exception of Graz, an online application is also possible for the first time.