Winter is coming
Styrians receive 340 euro heating subsidy this year
To help Styrian households worry less about high heating bills, the provincial government has once again decided to grant a heating subsidy of 340 euros this year. When and how an application is possible - and who is entitled to it.
Winter is just around the corner and with it the heating season. For many Styrians, this means a financial burden, which is why the provincial government will once again be helping needy households this year with a heating cost subsidy of 340 euros. From Monday, October 7, until February 28, 2025, the subsidy can be applied for at the municipal office of the municipality of residence. With the exception of Graz, an online application is also possible for the first time.
Hotline for telephone information submitted
The upper net income limits (EUR 1,572 for single-person households, EUR 2,358 for joint households and EUR 472 for each child living in the household and receiving family allowance) have been adjusted. Information on the heating cost subsidy can be obtained by calling the Social Services hotline on 0800/201010.
6.41 million euros paid out last winter
"However, because heating costs are still high, it is important to us that we provide targeted help and support those Styrians who need it most," says Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) on the occasion of the decision. State Social Welfare Minister Doris Kampus (SPÖ) adds: "Especially in times of high housing costs, it is particularly important that we help affected Styrians with the heating cost subsidy of 340 euros." Last year, 18,865 applications with a total amount of 6.41 million euros were processed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.