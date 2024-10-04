Win tickets for the premiere of “Hagen”!

Personal intrigues and fateful decisions

The encounter between the two men develops into a dramatic duel characterized by personal intrigues and fateful decisions. Hagen, who secretly harbors feelings for the king's daughter Kriemhild (Lilja van der Zwaag), is increasingly caught in a conflict between his duties as master of arms and his own emotions. When Kriemhild falls in love with Siegfried of all people, the situation comes to a head.