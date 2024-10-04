To the movies with krone.tv
Win tickets for the premiere of “Hagen”!
With "Hagen - Im Tal der Nibelungen", a spectacular new adaptation of the world-famous Nibelung saga is coming to the big screen. Experience the impressive Austrian premiere at Cineplexx Millennium City with krone.tv and krone.at and secure your chance to win 70x2 tickets for October 16!
"Hagen - Im Tal der Nibelungen" reinterprets the famous Song of the Nibelungs, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, based on the novel "Hagen von Tronje" by Wolfgang Hohlbein and presents an epic story about power, love and betrayal.
At the center is the Burgundian master-at-arms Hagen of Tronje, embodied by Gijs Naber, who holds his king's crisis-ridden kingdom together with iron toughness and an unshakeable sense of duty. But his loyalty is put to the test when the young hero Siegfried of Xanten (Jannis Niewöhner) appears at court and shakes up the established power structures with his unpredictable appearance.
Personal intrigues and fateful decisions
The encounter between the two men develops into a dramatic duel characterized by personal intrigues and fateful decisions. Hagen, who secretly harbors feelings for the king's daughter Kriemhild (Lilja van der Zwaag), is increasingly caught in a conflict between his duties as master of arms and his own emotions. When Kriemhild falls in love with Siegfried of all people, the situation comes to a head.
The still inexperienced young King Gunter (Dominic Marcus Singer) sees Siegfried as an opportunity to save his kingdom and asks him to help free the Valkyrie Brunhild (Rosalinde Mynster). But this pact becomes the catalyst for a momentous tragedy.
Modern interpretation with top-class actors
Directors Cyrill Boss and Philipp Stennert, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Doron Wisotzky, rely on top-class actors in their visually stunning new production. Alongside Gijs Naber and Jannis Niewöhner, Dominic Marcus Singer shines as King Gunter, Lilja van der Zwaag as Kriemhild and Rosalinde Mynster as Brunhild. Other roles are prominently cast with well-known names such as Jördis Triebel, Jörg Hartmann and Bela Gabor Lenz and contribute to the impressive atmosphere of the film.
Take part and win premiere tickets
If you've got the urge now: We are giving away 70x2 tickets for the Austrian premiere of "Hagen - Im Tal der Nibelungen" on October 16 at Cineplexx Millennium City! The winners can look forward to a great evening at the movies in the Ultimate Saal including Pepsi Zero and a snack from Kelly's.
Austrian premiere
Where: Cineplexx Millennium City
Handelskai 94-96, 1020 Vienna
When: October 16, 2024
Movie start: 8:15 pm
Ticket distribution: from 19:00 to 19:45 on site
Simply fill out the entry form by October 11, 2024, 9 a.m., and you're in!
