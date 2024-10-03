Bed bugs, mold: emergency shelter closes

The state and city have their sights set on alternative accommodation

Where to put the homeless people from Schusterbergweg now? "The people are not mobile. And we can only look after them if we can accommodate them in the Innsbruck area," Stolz explains the most important basic condition. "We are working on finding a solution quickly," said Eva Pawlata (SPÖ), the provincial councillor for social affairs, and Johannes Anzengruber, the mayor of Innsbruck, on Thursday. The head of the city added: "Even though the state is responsible, we naturally support the state government. People need a roof over their heads. We won't leave anyone out on the street."