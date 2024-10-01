Weight loss injection
Will there soon be no more fat people, Professor?
Weight loss injections are the last hope for millions of overweight people. The most effective of them was invented by German physician Prof. Matthias Tschöp (57), who is coming to MedUni Vienna on Wednesday. Conny Bischofberger visited the exceptional scientist in Munich.
The Helmholtz Pioneer Campus in Oberschleissheim, northwest of Munich, has a futuristic feel. Open spaces, co-working spaces, high-tech laboratories. The office of the Vice President of Helmholtz Health Research with its 10,000 scientists and employees, Professor Matthias Tschöp, is located in the cube with the number 3620. On the wall of his meeting room hangs a picture in light shades of blue and gray, showing a massif of peaks in Patagonia. "The Fitz Roy and Cerro Torre," explains Tschöp, who worked as a mountain rescue doctor in his younger years, "a childhood dream of mine. You still have to have goals." The international expert on diabetes and obesity has just been awarded an honorary doctorate from Stockholm University. His last major goal was to develop an effective anti-obesity drug - it took Tschöp 25 years to achieve this with the "Mounjaro" anti-obesity injection.
"Krone": Professor, you are coming to Vienna on Wednesday to talk about the opportunities and risks of the new weight loss injections. What do you associate with the city?
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.