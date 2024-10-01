Will there soon be no more fat people, Professor?

The Helmholtz Pioneer Campus in Oberschleissheim, northwest of Munich, has a futuristic feel. Open spaces, co-working spaces, high-tech laboratories. The office of the Vice President of Helmholtz Health Research with its 10,000 scientists and employees, Professor Matthias Tschöp, is located in the cube with the number 3620. On the wall of his meeting room hangs a picture in light shades of blue and gray, showing a massif of peaks in Patagonia. "The Fitz Roy and Cerro Torre," explains Tschöp, who worked as a mountain rescue doctor in his younger years, "a childhood dream of mine. You still have to have goals." The international expert on diabetes and obesity has just been awarded an honorary doctorate from Stockholm University. His last major goal was to develop an effective anti-obesity drug - it took Tschöp 25 years to achieve this with the "Mounjaro" anti-obesity injection.