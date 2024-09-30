Kremlin critic: record number of political prisoners

Kara-Mursa is one of the most prominent critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was himself awarded the Havel Prize in 2022. Named after the Czech ex-president and former anti-communist dissident, writer and playwright Vaclav Havel, who died in 2013, the prize honors representatives of civil society who are particularly committed to human rights in Europe or beyond.

Had accused Russia of "war crimes"

Kara-Mursa, now 43, was imprisoned by the Russian authorities in April 2022 after accusing Russia of "war crimes" against Ukraine. In April 2023, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was released at the beginning of August as part of a prisoner exchange.