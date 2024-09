“Hirscher? I wouldn’t put it past him to finish on the podium”

In the giant slalom, it will be difficult for the comebacker to make it to the top - "Marco Odermatt is outstanding there," said Herbst. The fact that Hirscher will make his comeback at the season opener in Sölden is not yet set in stone. In any case, Reinfried Herbst thinks the giant slalom in Val d'Isere would be "even better for the start, that would be perfect."