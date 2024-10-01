Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

Grumbling in the People’s Party is now getting louder and louder

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 11:00

The People's Party suffered heavy losses in the national elections - including in Tyrol. As Claus Meinert, editor-in-chief of the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper, knows, the fact that the Black Party strictly rejects any cooperation with the FPÖ is causing some long-standing ÖVP politicians in the "Holy Land" to grumble behind closed doors.

It is understandable that the Tyrolean People's Party was in no mood to celebrate on Sunday evening. After all, losing in every one of the 277 municipalities in percentage terms is quite something. A closer look at the results also leads to the following conclusion: Thousands of ÖVP voters switched almost one-to-one to the Freedom Party camp. This is because 54,000 voters turned their backs on the black party this time and no longer voted for them compared to the result of the 2019 National Council election.

No cooperation with the FPÖ
The Blue Party, on the other hand, welcomed 57,000 new voters to its ranks. The exciting question now is whether these 57,000 new FPÖ voters, who may have previously seen the ÖVP as their political home, are suddenly far-right Nazis in the eyes of the ÖVP? From Anton Mattle's point of view, one could draw this conclusion, as the Tyrolean governor strictly rejects any cooperation with the FPÖ, not just with election winner Herbert Kickl.

Mattle has cemented his position in terms of excluding the FPÖ. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for the grumbling among Tyrol's blacks to become louder over this stance. So loud that it can be heard in public. Because behind closed doors, long-standing ÖVP politicians are saying that they should form a coalition with the FPÖ. Also in order to hold this party accountable. As mentioned, this is still happening behind closed doors.

Porträt von Claus Meinert
Claus Meinert
Folgen Sie uns auf