Grumbling in the People’s Party is now getting louder and louder

It is understandable that the Tyrolean People's Party was in no mood to celebrate on Sunday evening. After all, losing in every one of the 277 municipalities in percentage terms is quite something. A closer look at the results also leads to the following conclusion: Thousands of ÖVP voters switched almost one-to-one to the Freedom Party camp. This is because 54,000 voters turned their backs on the black party this time and no longer voted for them compared to the result of the 2019 National Council election.