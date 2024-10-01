"Krone" commentary
Grumbling in the People’s Party is now getting louder and louder
The People's Party suffered heavy losses in the national elections - including in Tyrol. As Claus Meinert, editor-in-chief of the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper, knows, the fact that the Black Party strictly rejects any cooperation with the FPÖ is causing some long-standing ÖVP politicians in the "Holy Land" to grumble behind closed doors.
It is understandable that the Tyrolean People's Party was in no mood to celebrate on Sunday evening. After all, losing in every one of the 277 municipalities in percentage terms is quite something. A closer look at the results also leads to the following conclusion: Thousands of ÖVP voters switched almost one-to-one to the Freedom Party camp. This is because 54,000 voters turned their backs on the black party this time and no longer voted for them compared to the result of the 2019 National Council election.
No cooperation with the FPÖ
The Blue Party, on the other hand, welcomed 57,000 new voters to its ranks. The exciting question now is whether these 57,000 new FPÖ voters, who may have previously seen the ÖVP as their political home, are suddenly far-right Nazis in the eyes of the ÖVP? From Anton Mattle's point of view, one could draw this conclusion, as the Tyrolean governor strictly rejects any cooperation with the FPÖ, not just with election winner Herbert Kickl.
Mattle has cemented his position in terms of excluding the FPÖ. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for the grumbling among Tyrol's blacks to become louder over this stance. So loud that it can be heard in public. Because behind closed doors, long-standing ÖVP politicians are saying that they should form a coalition with the FPÖ. Also in order to hold this party accountable. As mentioned, this is still happening behind closed doors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.