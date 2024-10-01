Petition launched
Construction project threatens farm with therapy horses
At Erlebnishof Simmering you can experience nature up close, therapy ponies help traumatized children. Now it is to make way for apartments.
For more than 50 years, the Wolf family has leased 7,000 square meters of land near the central cemetery from the City of Vienna. And during this time, the grassland has been transformed into an adventure farm with horses, chickens, cats, tortoises and rabbits, which is open to residents and all Viennese every day free of charge.
"My grandfather started with the first ponies 'Caroline' and 'Blacky' and wanted not only his grandchildren, but all children to benefit from it," explains Evelyn Wolf.
Therapy for the most vulnerable
For 25 years, the horses have also been used for therapy with children and young people affected by violence in collaboration with a clinical psychologist. The Viennese vacation play has also been held here.
Supermarket instead of horses
Wolf now fears that her farm will soon have to make way for the Weichseltalweg construction project: "According to the plans, a supermarket and apartments are to be built on our site." She and numerous supporters want to prevent this with the help of a petition.
The city says that it is in contact with the tenant to consider establishing the farm within the project. Due to the early stage of development, it is not possible to say any more details.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.