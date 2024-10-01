Trial in Innsbruck
Tyrolean (62) plundered his sister’s account
A 62-year-old man helped himself to his sister's care allowance by making several transfers. "She can't even count to three and certainly doesn't know what 21,000 euros is," he coolly claimed. Now the man was in court.
The background to his actions was not his own enrichment. "The fact is that the monetary system as a whole is disintegrating," said the Tyrolean, who was open to conspiracy theories. In his opinion, it would therefore even have been appropriate to liquidate his sister's savings accounts at the time. Furthermore, he did not recognize the state and had himself been "tortured" in a psychiatric ward. In the next breath, he claimed to be well-read and quoted the writer Bertolt Brecht in this context: "Where injustice becomes a right, resistance becomes a duty."
I'm certainly not paying for this, you're welcome to lock me up.
Der Angeklagte
Defendant barked at the judge
In the end, he was found guilty of breach of trust - with a fine of 720 euros. A further 720 euros was imposed conditionally. The man must also repay the 21,950 euros to the sister or her representative. "I'm certainly not paying that, you can lock me up if you like," the man snapped at the judge.
At least "peace from marriage dragons" in prison
There are also advantages to imprisonment: "I won't have to go shopping anymore and I'll have some peace and quiet from the marital dragon". The man was acquitted of the charge of grabbing his wife by the neck and hitting her three times against concrete slabs.
