Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Innsbruck

Tyrolean (62) plundered his sister’s account

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 10:00

A 62-year-old man helped himself to his sister's care allowance by making several transfers. "She can't even count to three and certainly doesn't know what 21,000 euros is," he coolly claimed. Now the man was in court.

0 Kommentare

The background to his actions was not his own enrichment. "The fact is that the monetary system as a whole is disintegrating," said the Tyrolean, who was open to conspiracy theories. In his opinion, it would therefore even have been appropriate to liquidate his sister's savings accounts at the time. Furthermore, he did not recognize the state and had himself been "tortured" in a psychiatric ward. In the next breath, he claimed to be well-read and quoted the writer Bertolt Brecht in this context: "Where injustice becomes a right, resistance becomes a duty."

Zitat Icon

I'm certainly not paying for this, you're welcome to lock me up.

Der Angeklagte

Defendant barked at the judge
In the end, he was found guilty of breach of trust - with a fine of 720 euros. A further 720 euros was imposed conditionally. The man must also repay the 21,950 euros to the sister or her representative. "I'm certainly not paying that, you can lock me up if you like," the man snapped at the judge.

At least "peace from marriage dragons" in prison
There are also advantages to imprisonment: "I won't have to go shopping anymore and I'll have some peace and quiet from the marital dragon". The man was acquitted of the charge of grabbing his wife by the neck and hitting her three times against concrete slabs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Stegmayr
Markus Stegmayr
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf