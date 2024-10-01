Tyrolean (62) plundered his sister’s account

The background to his actions was not his own enrichment. "The fact is that the monetary system as a whole is disintegrating," said the Tyrolean, who was open to conspiracy theories. In his opinion, it would therefore even have been appropriate to liquidate his sister's savings accounts at the time. Furthermore, he did not recognize the state and had himself been "tortured" in a psychiatric ward. In the next breath, he claimed to be well-read and quoted the writer Bertolt Brecht in this context: "Where injustice becomes a right, resistance becomes a duty."