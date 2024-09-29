Election campaign highlights
Childhood dreams, old faces and confusion
The election campaign was largely quiet, with no dirty tricks. However, almost all parties also made some clumsy mistakes.
A large part of an election campaign is about not making mistakes. All parties managed to do that. There were no major blunders, but there were minor slip-ups.
For example, at the beginning of the election campaign, the SPÖ announced its campaign launch for September 29 - election day - instead of August 29. The Blue Party made a similar blunder at the end of the election campaign. The posters on St. Stephen's Square at the end of the campaign did not show St. Stephen's Cathedral but the Votive Church - a mix-up that happens quite often in Vienna, but usually only to tourists.
"Krone" reader corrects Babler's memories
SPÖ top candidate Andreas Babler caused a smile with his statement in the "Krone" newspaper, according to which he was happy as a child that the working week was reduced from 45 to 40 hours in the 1970s because his father then had more time for him. A "Krone" reader reckons that he was two years old at the time and probably had hardly any memories of that time.
The ÖVP did not really make a mistake, but many people were surprised by the posters that were put up all over Vienna featuring Karl Nehammer and a woman that hardly anyone knew.
To clarify: The person in question is Member of the National Council Romana Deckenbacher. She is the ÖVP's top candidate in Vienna, ÖGB Vice President and Deputy Chairman of the GÖD (Public Service Union).
However, the ÖVP has largely neglected to present her to the public and make her known in advance. The "Krone" is happy to help here.
Dirty laundry left in the laundry basket
Childhood memories of Neos top candidate Beate Meinl-Reisinger also caused a little confusion. In various interviews, she referred to different professions as her "childhood dream". In the "Krone" newspaper, she said she wanted to become a Latin teacher - inspired by her two grandmothers. In another newspaper, she named ballet dancer as her childhood dream job, and in a TikToker she even spoke of her dream job as a musical star.
Overall, the election campaign was largely objective. All parties refrained from using mud buckets. The dominant issues were the economic downturn, migration and the floods. At the end, the latter brought climate protection back into the discussion, which had not really been present before.
"Somehow it was the most boring election campaign of all time," many observers analyzed. This was also due to the election date, because people simply didn't want to see or hear anything about politics until school started.
