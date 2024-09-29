Wild ups and downs for black-red-blue in Salzburg

Five years ago, the People's Party in Salzburg achieved the best result in the federal states. This Sunday, however, the 46.4 percent seem miles away. "The big gap between first and second place was particularly striking in 2019. The ÖVP had almost three times as many votes as the SPÖ. That has never happened before in a Salzburg-wide election," says Gernot Filipp, Head of State Statistics. This means that the ÖVP's ten-year upswing in Salzburg has probably come to an end. Nothing new for the Black Party, which has always zigzagged over the past 79 years. This has also been the case for the Freedom Party and the Greens - especially in the last two decades.