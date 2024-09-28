Fight against mud
Floods: “Krone” readers provided a flood of donations
The large family of "Krone" readers has opened its heart wide. 1.2 million has already been donated to the victims of the devastating flood disaster!
It looks like a field of rubble - as if a hurricane had raged. The Danube unleashed by the flood has also washed away everything that was not firmly anchored here in the Strombadsiedlung in Kritzendorf - just outside Vienna. What remains is the ruins of life, but also concrete-hard mud that only becomes firmer with every ray of sunshine.
"It's almost a race against time to remove the dirty brown traces and give the victims back some of their dignity, namely their home," says Caritas Director Klaus Schwertner during the "Krone" local inspection in the middle of this muddy desert.
The humanity activist is working hard - even shoveling to the point of exhaustion - with 76-year-old pensioner Karla Stefanek. A Hollywood swing swings gently in the autumn wind in front of the little house that gave her and her husband, who suffers from dementia, a sense of security until the flood of the century.
44,000 citizens are on "Team Füreinand"
"I used to sit here with him and was able to bring back memories," says the woman, who is composed despite the blow of fate - before bursting into tears. At first, she felt all alone and feared that no one would help her. But by then, the first Caritas angels and many other volunteers were already wading out of the mud.
The impressive record of humanity: 44,000 citizens have generally volunteered with "Team Füreinand" so far and have put in 115,000 hours of work to combat suffering and need. Caritas has also set up emergency contact points in 35 communities.
"Over the past few days, we have been able to mobilize hundreds of volunteers from this humanitarian army. They are shoveling, clearing flooded apartments and houses and are also on hand as comforters whenever victims approach them," says Schwertner.
What gives him strength: the small and large signs of hope and also the resilience of some victims, such as that of pensioner Otto Kunz, who undauntedly and cheerfully fills one wheelie bin after another. But there is also 52-year-old Brigitte Hofegger. She points to a flowering hibiscus that has blossomed despite the flood. "When I saw this little wonder of nature, I knew - it's going to continue," she says.
On the way back, we meet a lone helper and his companion. The man is obviously carrying a specially purchased, unused shovel in his hand and has set off into the disaster area without much ado to help ...
