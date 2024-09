653 HP! New company car for David Alaba

It was that time again - the "royal" footballers were able to take delivery of their new cars. David Alaba will be driving the BMW XM - a plug-in hybrid - to training in future. Just like his team-mates Rodrygo, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Ceballos, Fran Garcia and Kylian Mbappe.