Images of the devastation
USA: Hurricane “Helene” kills dozens of people
Devastating storm disaster in the USA: According to the latest information from the authorities, at least 33 people have died as a result of Hurricane Helene in the south-east of the United States of America. However, the number of unreported cases is likely to be significantly higher.
At least 14 fatalities were counted in the state of South Carolina, eleven in Georgia, seven in Florida and one in North Carolina. Numerous people were still trapped under collapsed and damaged buildings, according to the Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp.
Around three million people were without power on Friday, houses were destroyed and entire towns were flooded. "Helene" made landfall in Florida on Thursday evening (local time) as the second-highest category hurricane, but has since weakened to a tropical storm and continues to move north across the Appalachian Mountains.
US weather stations report that "Helene" will continue to bring life-threatening and extreme rainfall and flooding. Tornadoes must also be expected.
Some houses are cut off from the outside world:
People killed by trees
Many victims were killed or injured by fallen trees, others died in their cars. In Florida, a woman drowned in her house, according to CNN. In North Carolina, the authorities warned that a dam could break and urged residents to get to safety. Civil protection warned of landslides and mudslides as a result of the heavy rain. Numerous roads have been washed out and are closed in the affected regions.
US media reported that "Helene" was the strongest hurricane ever to hit Florida. The US government of President Joe Biden had declared a state of emergency for several states.
"Helene" also raged in Cuba
In the past few days, "Helene" had already caused numerous floods and power outages in Cuba. Severe flooding cut off several towns on the Caribbean island from the outside world.
"Helene" is likely to bring back dark memories for many people in Florida. Two years ago, Hurricane Ian caused enormous damage there, killing more than 100 people. At that time, the center of the storm passed over densely populated areas in the southwest of the state and swept over coastal towns with wind speeds of around 240 kilometers per hour.
Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters. According to experts, increasing global warming increases the likelihood of strong storms. The hurricane season begins in the Atlantic on June 1 and lasts until November 30.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
