Osasuna v FC Barcelona LIVE from 9pm

First game without Ter Stegen

Barca travel to Pamplona with a broad chest. After the recent 5-1 win over Villarreal and the narrow 1-0 victory against Getafe, the Catalans are in top form, at least in the league. Robert Lewandowski in particular, who has already scored six goals this season to lead the scoring charts, will play a key role - as will super youngster Lamine Yamal, who has been in top form for months.