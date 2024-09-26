Pensioner wanted to trick his creditors

At the beginning of all the evil was a classic case of "too much month at the end of the money". Which is why bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against the pensioner at the district court in Bregenz. However, in order to save what assets could still be saved, the accused concealed some of his property, which deceived his creditors. According to the criminal complaint, the accused had concealed an inheritance of 310,000 euros in the bankruptcy proceedings, among other things. He also concealed the ownership of three cars. In order to save these from execution, the vehicles were registered to his wife. In one case, their subtenant is also said to have been involved. This made the two of them guilty as contributory offenders. In addition, the second accused wife had concealed the fact that she owned securities totaling 3700 euros during the bankruptcy proceedings.