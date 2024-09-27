Desperate residents
Cleaning the road becomes a “mud battle”
Because the access road to a housing estate severely affected by the flooding is private, the residents feel abandoned by the fire department and local authority. But help is on the way.
The consequences of the flood were also catastrophic in the Jägerhaus housing estate in Hainburg in the district of Bruck an der Leitha. "The water came up to the second floor, we had to leave the houses," residents say. As if they weren't already struggling with the immense damage in and on the buildings, they now have another effect of the storm to worry about: the mud. The garden and streets are full of it. "We don't even know where to put it," one desperate family told the Krone.
We already have so much work to do and feel pretty let down.
In desperation, they turned to the city and the fire department so that at least the road could be cleaned with professional equipment. But the residents turned them down - because it is a private driveway. "Yes, it is a private road, but with access rights, for example for the post office. But unfortunately nobody wants to be responsible for it. We already have so much work to do anyway and feel pretty much left in the lurch," is the comment from the Jägerhaussiedlung.
In response to an inquiry from Krone, Mayor Helmut Schmid confirmed that the owners themselves are generally responsible for removing mud from private properties and streets, although he does hold out the prospect of help. "Of course, the fire department will also provide assistance in private streets if necessary." Although Schmid understands the anger and despair of those affected, he emphasizes: "The fire department and municipality reacted quickly and actively within the scope of their possibilities."
Well over 2000 hours
Fire department commander Christian Edlinger agrees: "We had around 30 members on duty every day due to the flooding and put in well over 2000 hours." He also assures that the fire department will soon come to the aid of the private roads.
