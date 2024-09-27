Cleaning the road becomes a “mud battle”

The consequences of the flood were also catastrophic in the Jägerhaus housing estate in Hainburg in the district of Bruck an der Leitha. "The water came up to the second floor, we had to leave the houses," residents say. As if they weren't already struggling with the immense damage in and on the buildings, they now have another effect of the storm to worry about: the mud. The garden and streets are full of it. "We don't even know where to put it," one desperate family told the Krone.