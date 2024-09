FPÖ-Schnedlitz: provocateur from the mountain farm

You can accuse Michael Schnedlitz of many things, but not of being a mouthful. The FPÖ Secretary General has a penchant for provocative slogans and actions that can even cross the boundaries of good taste. During the pandemic, he made international headlines when he tried to prove the supposed pointlessness of rapid tests by pouring cola over the test. Three years ago, he was extradited from the National Council for investigations into incitement to hatred; he had previously commented online on the case of Leonie's death with "Immigration kills". He trivialized the Identitarians as an "NGO on the right".