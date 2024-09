200th game for St. Johann player against local rival

Of course, he also includes his very first derby against Bischofshofen. On August 10, 2018, he was in the starting eleven against BSK and even scored a goal. Dusko Sakan and a certain Marco Grüll, who now plays for Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga, completed the 3:0 away win. The jubilarian knows that such a result is possible again today in his 10th derby: "If we perform like we did last time, there's certainly a lot in it." Bischofshofen must first crack the best defense in the league (three goals conceded).