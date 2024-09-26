Warning against FPÖ
Kickl: Nazi comparisons “stupid and irresponsible”
In addition to political competitors, civil society initiatives are also trying to prevent the FPÖ from joining the government - even if the blue party comes first in the parliamentary elections on Sunday. According to FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl, these efforts could "also backfire". The top candidate considers Nazi and Hitler comparisons in particular to be "oblivious to history, irresponsible and stupid". Kickl also emphasized once again that his party will only participate in government with him at the helm.
If a top candidate successfully wins an election and also makes the party the one with the most votes, "then that person should also be the one to lead the corresponding government negotiations". It is logical and understandable for everyone that this person should then also lead the government team. "Only the SPÖ and ÖVP are being so stupid that they don't want to understand it," Kickl emphasized in an APA interview.
"People are clever enough ..."
He considers the fact that the FPÖ is increasingly being compared to the National Socialists in the election campaign, as was recently the case with campaigns by the Volkstheater (see picture below) and the Jewish students, to be an "incredibly irresponsible way of dealing with the darkest chapter of our history". "It is, it is oblivious to history, it is irresponsible, it is stupid. And as such, it actually judges itself." The blue frontman also believes that the comparison "backfires, because people are clever enough to make up their own minds".
Shortly before the election, the 55-year-old party leader points out similarities with the ÖVP and the SPÖ. According to Kickl, the Turquoise Party pursues similar approaches to the Blue Party in the areas of security and the economy. In turn, they meet with the SPÖ on social issues and pensions. Only on Wednesday, Freedom Party constitutional spokesperson Susanne Fürst had clearly extended her hand to the ÖVP and invited the ÖVP to jointly build the "Fortress Austria" propagated by the FPÖ. Her party leader is now also willing to talk, but says: "The problem I see with the ÖVP is that it lacks credibility."
"Jörg Haider also held a rally here"
For Kickl, the fact that the blue election campaign is being held in front of St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna of all places is not a provocation, but rather a "reference to a very successful phase" of the FPÖ. After all, Jörg Haider also held a major closing rally at this location. "The greatest success we have had to date. And we would like to build on that and go one better."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
