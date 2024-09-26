High money reclaim
Mothers demonstrate in Vienna against AMS failure
With placards such as "We won't pay for your failures" or "Learning must not create debt", desperate women, from whom the AMS wants to withdraw previously approved training allowance, demonstrated in Vienna for more fairness and justice.
A small group of desperate women from Lower Austria made their voices heard in Vienna, who - as has already been reported several times - want the AMS to withdraw previously approved further education grants.
With placards such as "We will not pay for your failure" or "Learning must not create debt", mostly young mothers demonstrated for fairness and justice in front of the Ministry of Labor and the Lower Austrian regional office of the Public Employment Service in the federal capital, because in Upper Austria, course participants from the affected institute would continue to be waved through (see facsimile).
While it has long been emphasized that only the AMS Lower Austria of all provincial offices no longer shows any goodwill, the AMS also confirms that at least 80 percent of the cases come from Lower Austria.
AMS sees itself confirmed
Nevertheless, the accusation that people are treated unequally in Lower Austria will not be accepted. One case would have triggered the institute's review. "In some cases, the applicants were able to fill out the confirmations themselves," explains AMS Lower Austria spokesperson Martina Fischlmayr.
The AMS also cites a course invoice from the institute, which clearly states "self-study" and thus clearly contradicts the course confirmation. It is therefore legally obliged to demand repayment. Social hardship cases are regrettable.
