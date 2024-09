Carinthia’s military dogs get a modern home

In the new dog house of the Carinthian military police in the Goëss barracks, up to six four-legged friends can be housed and cared for separately: "This is the first project to be implemented in this form. A total of 1,200 square meters were built, and the facility is safe from being jumped over and undermined," say the military police officers in particular. The kennels are also equipped with wooden floors and a retreat area, and there is a fenced garden outside. The new home for the sniffer dogs was built within a year.