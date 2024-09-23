Election day in Burgenland
4000 people ensure a smooth election
A new National Council will be elected next Sunday. A total of 11 parties will be on the ballot in Burgenland. The electoral authorities are in the midst of preparations for the ballot.
According to provisional figures, 233,738 people are eligible to vote in the National Council elections in Burgenland. That is 556 more people than at the ballot in 2019. Voters can choose from 11 parties that are on the ballot in Burgenland this time: ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, Grüne, Neos, Bierpartei, Keine von denen, KPÖ, Liste Madelaine Petrovic, Liste Gaza and Die Gelben.
Preparations well advanced
The chief electoral officer in the province is Bernhard Ozlsberger, Head of the Department for Municipalities in the Office of the Burgenland Provincial Government. He experienced his "baptism of fire" as the main person in charge during the EU elections in June. Flooding made it difficult to hold the ballot in parts of the country at the time. "However, the election was still able to take place everywhere and the municipalities coped very well," Ozlsberger looks back. This time, the weather forecasts are much better. Preparations for the ballot are well advanced. A total of around 4,000 people in Burgenland will be working as poll workers - voluntary members of the electoral authorities and municipal staff - to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Training has been underway for months.
Preparations for the election are already in full swing. For example, poll workers have been undergoing training for several months.
Bernhard Ozlsberger, Abteilungsvorstand Gemeinden
The first polling station in Burgenland will open on Sunday at 6.45 am in Bad Sauerbrunn. The other municipalities will gradually follow. The closing times of the polling stations are also traditionally different. The last ones close at 4 pm - including those in the provincial capital Eisenstadt.
Results from 5 p.m.
The first results will be published on the province's website from 5 p.m., as this is also when the last polling stations are closed throughout Austria. There is an important innovation in the counting process: some of the polling cards will now also be counted on Sunday. It is difficult to predict when a provisional final result will be available. "Counting the preferential votes in particular takes some time," says Ozlsberger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.