4000 people ensure a smooth election

Preparations well advanced

The chief electoral officer in the province is Bernhard Ozlsberger, Head of the Department for Municipalities in the Office of the Burgenland Provincial Government. He experienced his "baptism of fire" as the main person in charge during the EU elections in June. Flooding made it difficult to hold the ballot in parts of the country at the time. "However, the election was still able to take place everywhere and the municipalities coped very well," Ozlsberger looks back. This time, the weather forecasts are much better. Preparations for the ballot are well advanced. A total of around 4,000 people in Burgenland will be working as poll workers - voluntary members of the electoral authorities and municipal staff - to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Training has been underway for months.