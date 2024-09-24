The shortage of skilled workers is getting worse!

The AMS emphasizes that companies are not obliged to report their vacancies. "However, we have also noticed that companies in Lower Austria are still very busy looking for staff. Although we registered 12.4% fewer vacancies in August this year than in August last year, this figure is almost a quarter higher than in the pre-coronavirus year 2019," Martina Fischlmayr from AMS NÖ explained to the Krone newspaper. 52,780 jobs have already been filled with a suitable worker this year, the AMS spokesperson concluded.