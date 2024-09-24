Alarm from the economy:
The shortage of skilled workers is getting worse!
Lower Austria as a business location is in serious danger! At least that is the view of Harald Servus, Director of the Economic Association, and Wolfgang Ecker, President of the Chamber of Commerce. Compared to the AMS, the self-monitoring shows 75 percent more vacancies in companies. The areas in which most employees are lacking...
The Austrian Business Association (WBNÖ) has some interesting figures: With 27,251 vacancies, the self-conducted monitoring shows almost 75 percent more vacant jobs than the Public Employment Service (AMS), which reported 15,648 vacancies at the end of August.
Business location is at risk
Chamber of Commerce President Wolfgang Ecker and Wirtschaftsbund Director Harald Servus thus underline that the labor shortage is far worse than the AMS figures suggest. The duo are calling for swift measures to secure Lower Austria as a business location.
Most wanted: "Trade, logistics and transport"
According to the WBNÖ, the greatest shortage is in the "Trade, logistics and transport" category with 6,128 vacancies, followed by "Social, health and beauty care" with 4053 and "Construction, ancillary building trades, wood and building technology" with 3402 vacancies.
The AMS emphasizes that companies are not obliged to report their vacancies. "However, we have also noticed that companies in Lower Austria are still very busy looking for staff. Although we registered 12.4% fewer vacancies in August this year than in August last year, this figure is almost a quarter higher than in the pre-coronavirus year 2019," Martina Fischlmayr from AMS NÖ explained to the Krone newspaper. 52,780 jobs have already been filled with a suitable worker this year, the AMS spokesperson concluded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.