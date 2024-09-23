“Herd protection on alpine pastures is torture for sheep!”

It costs 133 euros per sheep to protect the herd on the mountain pasture, compared to 5 to 10 euros for traditional free grazing. The sales proceeds vary between 130 and 550 euros.

Around 200,000 cattle, sheep, goats and horses graze on Tyrol's alpine pastures in summer. Herd protection on three mountain pastures (out of 400) costs the state around 440,000 euros per year. Livestock losses are compensated with € 160,000 per year.