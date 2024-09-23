Tyrolean alpine farmers:
“Herd protection on alpine pastures is torture for sheep!”
Herd protection is propagated by nature conservation organizations as a panacea against the appearance of wolves and bears on mountain pastures. But now it turns out that the supposed solution is causing new problems. The state of Tyrol is testing wolf protection on pilot alpine pastures in Tyrol. The results are mixed, farmers are sounding the alarm.
Herd protection projects work", is the message from nature conservation organizations everywhere, who propagate the confinement of flocks of sheep on mountain pastures as a panacea to prevent wolf predation and as an alternative to wolf culls.
But opinions differ widely, even among sheep farmers, as to how well they work. Stefan Brugger and Hermann Hammerl from "Weidezone Tirol" are among those who are critical and don't mince their words. "Everyone says it works. The reality is different. But nobody dares to say it," the two report in an interview with Krone.
Night pen not a feel-good place
The province of Tyrol has been testing herd protection on three pilot pastures since the wolf appeared a few years ago. What Brugger and Hammerl saw there did not please them. On the contrary: "This is cruelty to animals with state money!" they sound the alarm. On these alpine pastures, the natural behavior of the sheep is being violated. "The animals feed in the morning and at dusk, i.e. at times when it's not so hot. But in the evening, just at the time when the animals are hungry, they are driven into the night pen. According to the plan, they have to spend the night there to be protected from roaming wolves, bears and golden jackals.
The sheep are hungry but can't find any food there. In rainy weather, they are crowded together in knee-deep mud. They have to be forced to go into the pen.
Weidezone Tirol
"Those affected stand up: "This is what it really looks like!"
But the pen is clearly anything but a feel-good place. "The sheep are hungry but can't find any food there. In rainy weather, they stand crowded together in knee-deep mud. They have to be forced to go into the pen." This task falls to the herding dogs. "They don't bark, but drive the animals in front of them with snaps," explain the practitioners.
The end of the sad song according to Weidezone: "Starved, emaciated, sick, infested with parasites and full of dog bites: This is how the sheep come back from the alpine pastures. This must be stopped immediately!" More and more farmers see it this way, and the number of sheep being herded onto the Pilotalmen is falling.
It costs 133 euros per sheep to protect the herd on the mountain pasture, compared to 5 to 10 euros for traditional free grazing. The sales proceeds vary between 130 and 550 euros.
Around 200,000 cattle, sheep, goats and horses graze on Tyrol's alpine pastures in summer. Herd protection on three mountain pastures (out of 400) costs the state around 440,000 euros per year. Livestock losses are compensated with € 160,000 per year.
LHStv. Geisler: "No basis whatsoever"
The events at the Spisser Schafberg-Alm, the Lader Heuberg-Alm and the Verwall-Alm are documented in detail by scientists and the results are published in reports. This is not yet available for 2024, but there are many indications in the 2023 report that there are difficulties with diseases, weight gain of the animals and satisfaction of the sheep farmers. "So far, we are not aware of any animal health problems this summer. Daily weight gains should also be better than in 2023," says Josef Geisler, the provincial governor responsible. He says: "The accusations that animals are generally being driven off the mountain pastures emaciated, wormed or otherwise neglected have no basis."
Wolf hunting based on the Carinthian model for Tyrol
Herd protection is expensive and does not work on all 400 Tyrolean sheep farms, as Josef Geisler, the Tyrolean Deputy Governor, has repeatedly emphasized. In addition, herd protection has no influence on the number of wolves, which increases exponentially without hunting. "The central demand of the province of Tyrol is and remains the reduction of the protection status of the wolf and regular hunting!" This is the official position. But this is hardly feasible with the new Agriculture Commissioner Christoph Hansen: his country, Luxembourg, recently voted against it.
Farmers can act, don't have to react
The Tyrolean model of wolf hunting stipulates that a predator (wolf) may only be hunted after it has been killed and a regulation has been issued. "That is a loss of time of up to five days. So in Tyrol we can only react! Even in the case of a high-risk wolf, we always have to wait for a regulation in Tyrol," says Stefan Brugger from the Weidezone. Another federal state is already one step ahead: "The Carinthian model stipulates that wolves can be hunted before they are killed. As soon as a wolf enters a grazing protection area (grazing zone), i.e. approaches a farm animal, it can be removed immediately. This allows farmers to act and not react," emphasizes Brugger. The chance of successfully hunting the predator is many times greater. The Tyrolean Hunting Act must be evaluated over the winter.
