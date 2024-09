Digital office, medical data: What politicians are planning

"ID Austria", digital ID cards and official documents, "green passports", online funding applications, electronic health records - in recent years, our politicians have never tired of digitizing official channels and government services. But not everyone can keep up, especially older people: one in five people over 65 live "offline", according to Statistics Austria. There is a divide in society, not only in IT skills, but also in the acceptance of digital services - keyword: data protection. Some people are calling for a documented right to an "analog life". What do the campaigning parties have to say about these issues? How should the digital state take Internet deniers with it? Krone+ asked - and found out quite different points of view.