Before the election: new coalition only with the tunnel
The billion-euro Lobau Tunnel project has been on ice for more than 15 years and has been put on the back burner. But the ÖVP Vienna is now making the tunnel a condition for a new government.
The construction of the Lobau Tunnel is a never-ending story. The important billion-euro road project has been on ice since 2021 because it was put on hold by Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), and just a few days before the National Council elections, the Vienna People's Party has made a statement that has raised eyebrows. The tube under the Danube is being made a coalition condition!
"We need the north-east bypass and the Lobau Tunnel. It completes the existing overall concept of the road ring around Vienna," says ÖVP regional party chairman Karl Mahrer. According to the City of Vienna, both would relieve traffic on the Südosttangente, which is currently used by over 230,000 vehicles every day. Instead, there are endless traffic jams. And then there is the massive through traffic in Donaustadt.
The Lobau Tunnel must be an integral part of the next government program
ÖVP-Verkehrssprecher Andreas Ottenschläger und Nationalrätin Gudrun Kugler
It was originally expected to be completed by 2014, but instead more than 15 years passed with examinations, appeals and approval procedures - all of which ended positively and the project received the necessary approvals. To this day, the Ministry of Transport has failed to provide alternative plans. Despite announcements to the contrary.
"The Lobau Tunnel must be a fixed component of the next government program," demand ÖVP transport spokesman Andreas Ottenschläger and National Councillor Gudrun Kugler. It remains to be seen with which partners this is to be implemented. Not even SPÖ leader Andreas Babler is committed to the tunnel.
