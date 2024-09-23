Before the election: new coalition only with the tunnel

"We need the north-east bypass and the Lobau Tunnel. It completes the existing overall concept of the road ring around Vienna," says ÖVP regional party chairman Karl Mahrer. According to the City of Vienna, both would relieve traffic on the Südosttangente, which is currently used by over 230,000 vehicles every day. Instead, there are endless traffic jams. And then there is the massive through traffic in Donaustadt.