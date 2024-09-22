Liefering suffer a setback shortly before the end

However, the Lower Austrians counter-attacked in stoppage time. Haris Ismailcebioglu tucked the ball into the far corner - the next league setback for the young bulls. As against Sturm II at the end of August, Liefering conceded a decisive goal shortly before the end of the game. "It happens to us too often in the end. I've never had a game that was so lopsided and where you end up taking nothing," said a disappointed coach Daniel Beichler. "In the end, we have to accept the criticism that we weren't able to convert this multitude of opportunities into something tangible."