Ried still unblemished

Liefering suffer a setback shortly before the end

Nachrichten
22.09.2024 15:26

Last-minute defeat for Liefering! The young bulls failed to score against Horn. They conceded 0:1 in stoppage time and Salzburg's farm team are still waiting for their first home win. A Pinzgauer shot Ried to victory.

Liefering started the second division match against Horn with a few surprises. In addition to John Mellberg and Bryan Okoh, who are usually in the Bulls squad, Raphael Hofer was suddenly back in the starting line-up. With more experience on the pitch, the young Bulls dominated the game, pressing high up the pitch and creating a few half-chances. After half an hour, Kenneth scored the 1:0 after a wonderful running pass from Diakite - but the flag was wrongly raised. Little changed as the game wore on. Liefering failed to find the back of the net. At the back, the defense around Jannik Schuster allowed little to happen.

However, the Lower Austrians counter-attacked in stoppage time. Haris Ismailcebioglu tucked the ball into the far corner - the next league setback for the young bulls. As against Sturm II at the end of August, Liefering conceded a decisive goal shortly before the end of the game. "It happens to us too often in the end. I've never had a game that was so lopsided and where you end up taking nothing," said a disappointed coach Daniel Beichler. "In the end, we have to accept the criticism that we weren't able to convert this multitude of opportunities into something tangible."

In the second Sunday match of the second-highest division, the flawless Rieder won against Amstetten. The winning goal was scored by Jonas Mayer from Pinzgau in the 88th minute.

Second division: FC Liefering - SV Horn 0:1 (0:0). Goal: Ismailcebioglu (91.). Liefering (3-4-1-2): Zawieschitzky; Okoh, Schuster, Mellberg (46. Zabransky); Bendra (71. Trummer), Paumgartner (86. Verhounig), Sulzbacher (64. Striednig), Hofer (46. Aguilar); Diakite; Kenneth, Reischl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

