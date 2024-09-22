“The best always cross borders!”

What are you most looking forward to in your own company in the coming season?

To our "NEST", the State Opera's new second venue!

Which production from another opera house are you particularly looking forward to?

I'm very excited about the newly opened Theater an der Wien and I'm also curious to see what and how much Stefan Bachmann will do differently at the Burg.

What is your biggest dream?

If the workload could be reduced a little in favor of more rehearsals so that we could achieve even more artistically... That's a pretty big, perhaps unattainable dream, but who needs small dreams.