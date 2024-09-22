Costs remain secret
Posse over new stairs: Sima’s way to the grape juice
The planning councillor is having a staircase through the vineyards renewed, which will have to be renovated again next year. She is keeping the costs of this questionable project secret.
The press release from Ulli Sima's office bubbles with poetic exuberance: "With the Mitterbergstiege, an enchanted staircase in the heart of the Döblinger Weinberger is being kissed awake again!" A few lines further on, the planning councillor is quoted as saying: "Just in time for the most beautiful wine hiking season, we are breathing new life into the enchanting Mitterbergstiege in the Döbling vineyards! A welcome shortcut for anyone who wants to get to the next grape juice faster." The reality is more mundane and reeks of a waste of taxpayers' money.
The Mitterbergstiege was closed for 14 years because it was too expensive to repair. According to local residents, the then head of the Döbling district, Adolf Tiller, put the costs at up to one million euros.
Costly renovation was only a temporary solution
Now the 200-meter-long path shines in top condition. Renovated by hand because it is too narrow for construction equipment. The workers from MA 28 (road construction) are said to have grumbled. But Sima's word carries weight. However, the renovation is only temporary because Wiener Wasser has to lay pipes there next year. This means that the stairs will then be repaired once again - and then for good. The reason for not waiting for the waterworks can be heard through the lines: the wine hiking days on September 28 and 29 (election weekend). Hikers should reach their destination comfortably and without detours. Sima and MA 28 are keeping quiet about how much the double resurrection of the Weinbergstiege will cost the taxpayer. In response to an inquiry from the "Krone" newspaper, they tersely state that a cost estimate is yet to be made.
