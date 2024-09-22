Posse over new stairs: Sima’s way to the grape juice

Costly renovation was only a temporary solution

Now the 200-meter-long path shines in top condition. Renovated by hand because it is too narrow for construction equipment. The workers from MA 28 (road construction) are said to have grumbled. But Sima's word carries weight. However, the renovation is only temporary because Wiener Wasser has to lay pipes there next year. This means that the stairs will then be repaired once again - and then for good. The reason for not waiting for the waterworks can be heard through the lines: the wine hiking days on September 28 and 29 (election weekend). Hikers should reach their destination comfortably and without detours. Sima and MA 28 are keeping quiet about how much the double resurrection of the Weinbergstiege will cost the taxpayer. In response to an inquiry from the "Krone" newspaper, they tersely state that a cost estimate is yet to be made.