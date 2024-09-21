When will there finally be healthy school meals?

The standard repertoire includes Bernese sausages, baked meatloaf, schnitzel, chips, minced meat, fish sticks and pasta with soggy sauce. Almost nowhere is all this freshly cooked any more, but delivered semi-finished by large catering companies and then only trimmed ready to serve in school canteens. However, as a representative study by the SIPCAN research institute found - which examined the catering situation in lower and upper secondary schools - the quality of the food remains uncontrolled. There is too much fat, too much sugar, too much salt, artificial preservatives and flavorings, but too few vegetables, fruit and fresh herbs, and there is a general lack of vitamins, nutrients and fiber.