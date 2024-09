ÖFB team manager Fuhrmann gets new assistant coach

At the World Cup in Colombia, which ends on Sunday, he coached the U20s on an interim basis and led them to the round of 16 in the first participation of an Austrian women's team at a World Cup. The first test for the 46-year-old, who has been with the ÖFB since 2013, will be the first European Championship qualifying round against Serbia, the Czech Republic and the Faroe Islands at the end of November/beginning of December in the battle for an U19 European Championship ticket in Poland in 2025.