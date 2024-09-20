Pager explosions: Taiwan launches investigation

There were also investigations in Bulgaria in connection with the pager explosions. The secret service said it was investigating the possible involvement of a Sofia-based company called Norta Global. According to media reports, this company, which was also founded in 2022 according to the Bulgarian company register, does not have its own office - like BAC in Budapest - but is registered at a shared address with almost 200 other companies. The Bulgarian domestic intelligence service DANS confirmed on Friday that the pagers used in Lebanon were neither imported to, exported from nor manufactured in Bulgaria.