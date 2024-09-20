Television in the children’s room should be taboo

Underestimated effects of sensory overload

For younger children in particular, there is another danger posed by the "black mirror": "The rapid succession of images, even in children's series, cannot be processed by young children and often lead to sensory overload. This in turn can lead to concentration problems, behavioral problems and even aggression," continues the psychologist. Parking your children in front of the TV is therefore not a good idea. But that's easier said than done - especially for single parents, this is an easy way to take time out. It's no drama, as long as it's done in moderation!