Major effects
Television in the children’s room should be taboo
One of the biggest wishes of all children is probably to have their own TV! And preferably in the children's room, with all the channels, streaming services and a games console. In Upper Austria, there are comparatively few TV sets in children's rooms, and experts explain why this is a good thing.
A crib, a wardrobe, a desk, a toy box - and a TV?
"Always available"
According to a survey by the second-hand goods platform "willhaben", screens with TV reception or connected games consoles can be found in many children's rooms in Austria. In Vorarlberg and Upper Austria, on the other hand, flickering boxes are rarely found in children's rooms.
And that's a good thing, as Rainer Schmidbauer, Head of the Institute for Addiction Prevention, confirms: "If the TV is in the children's room and available at all times, there is a greater risk of excessive consumption. The device doesn't have to be shared with others, and the temptation is also much greater," warns the expert. Control over the duration of consumption and the content that young people watch is also largely lost as a result.
Young people with personal responsibility
"In principle, media consumption should be limited as much as possible before puberty. At least until adolescence, when it is important to learn personal responsibility," adds Alkoven psychologist Sonja Huemer. The experts agree that media consumption is usually at the expense of other activities and could even impair social development and contacts.
Underestimated effects of sensory overload
For younger children in particular, there is another danger posed by the "black mirror": "The rapid succession of images, even in children's series, cannot be processed by young children and often lead to sensory overload. This in turn can lead to concentration problems, behavioral problems and even aggression," continues the psychologist. Parking your children in front of the TV is therefore not a good idea. But that's easier said than done - especially for single parents, this is an easy way to take time out. It's no drama, as long as it's done in moderation!
Staying up all night in front of the TV was a childhood dream of mine. The few times I had the opportunity to do so, I preferred to switch off the family TV because there was nothing "good" left anyway or I didn't feel like looking for and inserting an exciting VHS tape or DVD.
Nowadays, streaming portals make the desired movie or the next episode available at the touch of a button and also provide countless similar suggestions. If the TV is also at the foot of the child's bed, the temptation must be irresistible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
