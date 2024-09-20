Let's go
From Wildermieming to the enchanting Stöttlalm
We are staying away from the snow this weekend and going on a sunny circular hike on the Mieminger Plateau. A little stamina is required for this very easy tour.
From the parking lot, we hike back up the narrow road and continue uphill to the houses of "Unterfeld". We follow cycle path no. 23 almost to the end, which soon leads through the meadows into the picturesque village center of Wildermieming. A small village loop is made, so to speak, before the route once again leads through the meadows to "Wildermieming Siedlung". The snow-covered rocky chain of the Mieminger mountains sets the tone above us.
The route passes between the houses, then the path leads steadily along the edge of the forest - with almost no difference in altitude, as is generally the case in this section. Soon, however, you have to turn right onto the forest path ("Stöttlalm 30 minutes").
It climbs up through the forest to finally lead left over to the Stöttlalm directly above the golf course.
The crowd at the magnificent mountain hut is a colorful mix. Everyone is welcome and hospitality is a top priority. From the terrace, you can watch the golfers or simply enjoy food and drink in the midst of the magnificent plateau landscape.
Valley town: Wildermieming
Starting point: paid parking lot (approx. 800 m) in Wildermieming; from the Mieminger Straße (B 189) a little east of Affenhausen, turn north at the large wooden sign "Wildermieming" and head to the parking lot
Route: asphalted road (some traffic in places), forest path
Equipment: sturdy shoes
Requirements: basic level of stamina
Children: from baby age
Mountain buggy: yes
Refreshments: Stöttlalm (980 m), T 0699/15212 200, www.stoettlalm.at, no rest day
Public transport: Bus from Innsbruck almost to the starting point (bus stop "Wildermieming Abzweigung Gerhardhof")
Difference in altitude: around 180 meters
Length: around 4.5 or 5.5 kilometers (outward or return journey)
Walking time: around 1 1/2 or 2 hours (outward or return journey)
We then continue along the road and then descend gently through the sparse forest. Once in the meadows, we turn right to the parking lot and descend along the access road. After the chapel, turn left and follow cycle path no. 23 in a north-easterly direction. You pass the Alpenresort Schwarz and soon return to the outward route.
