From Wildermieming to the enchanting Stöttlalm

From the parking lot, we hike back up the narrow road and continue uphill to the houses of "Unterfeld". We follow cycle path no. 23 almost to the end, which soon leads through the meadows into the picturesque village center of Wildermieming. A small village loop is made, so to speak, before the route once again leads through the meadows to "Wildermieming Siedlung". The snow-covered rocky chain of the Mieminger mountains sets the tone above us.