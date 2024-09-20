Vorteilswelt
From Wildermieming to the enchanting Stöttlalm

Nachrichten
20.09.2024 17:00

We are staying away from the snow this weekend and going on a sunny circular hike on the Mieminger Plateau. A little stamina is required for this very easy tour.

comment0 Kommentare

From the parking lot, we hike back up the narrow road and continue uphill to the houses of "Unterfeld". We follow cycle path no. 23 almost to the end, which soon leads through the meadows into the picturesque village center of Wildermieming. A small village loop is made, so to speak, before the route once again leads through the meadows to "Wildermieming Siedlung". The snow-covered rocky chain of the Mieminger mountains sets the tone above us.

The Mieminger mountains are still covered in snow. (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
The Mieminger mountains are still covered in snow.
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

The route passes between the houses, then the path leads steadily along the edge of the forest - with almost no difference in altitude, as is generally the case in this section. Soon, however, you have to turn right onto the forest path ("Stöttlalm 30 minutes").

It climbs up through the forest to finally lead left over to the Stöttlalm directly above the golf course.

Cows graze along the hiking trail. (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
Cows graze along the hiking trail.
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

The crowd at the magnificent mountain hut is a colorful mix. Everyone is welcome and hospitality is a top priority. From the terrace, you can watch the golfers or simply enjoy food and drink in the midst of the magnificent plateau landscape.

Valley town: Wildermieming

Starting point: paid parking lot (approx. 800 m) in Wildermieming; from the Mieminger Straße (B 189) a little east of Affenhausen, turn north at the large wooden sign "Wildermieming" and head to the parking lot

Route: asphalted road (some traffic in places), forest path

Equipment: sturdy shoes

Requirements: basic level of stamina

Children: from baby age

Mountain buggy: yes

Refreshments: Stöttlalm (980 m), T 0699/15212 200, www.stoettlalm.at, no rest day

Public transport: Bus from Innsbruck almost to the starting point (bus stop "Wildermieming Abzweigung Gerhardhof")

Difference in altitude: around 180 meters

Length: around 4.5 or 5.5 kilometers (outward or return journey)

Walking time: around 1 1/2 or 2 hours (outward or return journey)

We then continue along the road and then descend gently through the sparse forest. Once in the meadows, we turn right to the parking lot and descend along the access road. After the chapel, turn left and follow cycle path no. 23 in a north-easterly direction. You pass the Alpenresort Schwarz and soon return to the outward route.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
