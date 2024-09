Flood stops training: dancers take a “break”

"We're not giving up!" is the clear message from Michael Fichtenbaum. The director of the Europaballett St. Pölten and his dancers, like many others, were hit by the floods. The groundwater in particular is still causing problems here. All the training rooms in the Kulturhaus Wagram were and are still partially flooded. That is why the search for alternative training facilities is feverish. Wet walls and soaked wooden floors make the existing rooms unusable.