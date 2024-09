The water level of the Leitha in the district of Neusiedl is dropping

On Thursday, the picture was more positive. The highest water level was reached in nearby Deutsch Haslau in Lower Austria. The municipality is only separated from Potzneusiedl in Burgenland by a bridge. This bridge has been closed since Tuesday and is likely to remain so. "We are still at a water level of 5.20 meters," says Mayor Franz Werdenich. The connection can only be reopened once the water has dropped below five meters. In Bruckneudorf, the water level is already dropping noticeably and the sandbag barrier is holding. In Gattendorf, a blockage was cleared by the army on Wednesday. There is only small-scale flooding.