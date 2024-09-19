A Styrian Sturm coach in the premier class

There is also plenty of praise for Ilzer from Sturm's 2011 champion coach and former Austrian national team boss Franco Foda. "Christian always sets himself clear goals of what he wants to achieve. He pursues them consistently, which is the prerequisite for success. He has a clear system in all phases of the game and is very meticulous in his work. Of course, he also has the right players," says Foda. Roman Mählich - also a former Sturm coach and, of course, a glorious Champions League fighter from the past - agrees with him. "Andi Schicker must also be mentioned here. The connection between coach and sports director is perfect, the two complement each other. It was very similar in our time with Osim and Heinz Schilcher."