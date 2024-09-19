EU court confirms antitrust fine against Qualcomm

Following a complaint by British competitor Icera, the EU Commission imposed a fine of 242 million euros on Qualcomm in 2019. It accused the chip manufacturer of having granted large customers such as the Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE prices below the manufacturing costs between 2009 and 2011 in order to oust its competitor Icera from the market for so-called baseband chipsets. These chips are used by mobile devices for data transmission.