30 years in prison
Automatically saved draft
A long-time government employee has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the US for drugging and sexually abusing over two dozen women. According to the US Department of Justice, the 48-year-old lured unsuspecting women to his government-rented apartment during his stays abroad, drugged them there and assaulted them. Brian Jeffrey Raymond also filmed the assaults.
The CIA man from California is said to have abused 27 women from five countries over a period of 14 years. Raymond later tried to delete the photos and videos after learning of the criminal investigation against him.
"Betrayed government and country"
"He is clearly a sex offender," said US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly from Washington after imposing the maximum sentence. "He has unquestionably betrayed his government and his country with his criminal acts," she was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.
That's not who I am, but that's who I've become, and I'm devastated.
Brian Jeffrey Raymond
Raymond, now gray-haired and bearded and wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, sighed as the verdict was announced. In court, he apologized to his victims and said he took "full responsibility for my unconscionable actions."
"I know that anything I say can't erase what I did, but I apologize from the bottom of my heart and I am deeply sorry," Raymond said. "This is not who I am, but this is who I have become, and I am devastated," the 48-year-old said.
260,000 US dollars compensation to victims
The sentence handed down on Wednesday now ensures that the perpetrator will spend a significant part of his remaining life behind bars and will be listed as a sex offender for life, the judge said. In addition to the prison sentence, the man will be placed under supervision for life and must pay 260,000 US dollars in compensation to the victims.
Reminiscent of a case in France
This is reminiscent of a gruesome case currently being heard by a court in France. A 72-year-old man is said to have repeatedly drugged his wife, who has since divorced him, for almost ten years.
The woman is then alleged to have been raped by strangers in front of him. The 50 defendants and the husband face up to 20 years in prison for the abuse.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.