Ukraine war
Zelenskyi: “Our plan for victory has been worked out”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the completion of a comprehensive "victory plan" for his country on Wednesday. The plan is intended to create peace in Ukraine and strengthen the country without leaving behind "frozen conflicts", Zelensky said in his evening video address.
"Today we can say that our victory plan is fully worked out. All points, all key areas and all necessary detailed additions to the plan have been defined," said Zelensky. The most important thing now is the will to implement the plan. The Ukrainian head of state pointed out the need for a final solution to the conflict: "There is no alternative to peace, no freezing of the war or other manipulations that would only postpone Russian aggression to another phase."
Concrete contents of the plan still unknown
The specific content of the plan is not yet known. It is based on a peace plan presented at the end of 2022, which calls for the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's 1991 borders.
The head of state called on Western partners to speed up the promised deliveries to strengthen air defense. "Not all the air defense promises made at the summit in Washington have yet been implemented," he warned. However, he said that it was particularly important to have an efficient air defense system at the beginning of autumn in view of the systematic Russian attacks against energy and heat supplies.
Ukrainian offensive in Kurst "proceeding according to plan"
He did not comment in detail on the situation at the front. Right at the beginning, he praised the drone attack on an ammunition depot near the small north-western Russian town of Toropez. According to media reports, a Ukrainian drone attack had caused a series of explosions at the depot the night before. Due to the fire spreading to the nearby town of Toropez, residents had to be evacuated to safety. According to the authorities, several people were injured.
The fighting in the western Russian region of Kursk, where Moscow troops attempted to counter the Ukrainian counter-offensive, is proceeding according to Kiev's plan. According to independent military observers, the Ukrainians were indeed able to stop the Russian attacks for the time being. However, it is unclear whether the subsequent Ukrainian advance to encircle Russian troops was successful.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
